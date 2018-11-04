* × Change Settings

Ceasefire Cessez-le-feu

French Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 11th November 2018
Directed by:

Emmanuel Courcol

Written by:

Emmanuel Courcol

Produced by:

Arnaud Bertrand, Dominique Boutonnat, Hubert Caillard, Gilles de Laclause, Gilles Gramat, Nadia Khamlichi, Christophe Mazodier, Martin Metz, Jean-Jacques Neira, Adrian Politowski, Rémi Préchac and Gilles Waterkeyn

Starring:

Romain Duris, Céline Sallette, Grégory Gadebois, Julie-Marie Parmentier, Maryvonne Schiltz and Wabinlé Nabié

Genre:

History

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the early 1920s, Georges Laffont, traumatized by the horrific trench warfar, decides to leave his life behind and travel to West Africa into the vast territories of Upper Volta in the company of Diofo, artist and also survivor of the Great War. From village to village, Georges uses Diofo's talents as a griot to recruit the villagers as labour for plantations in Ghana. But this adventure leads him to a dead-end, and he comes back to Nantes where his brother Marcel, a war invalid, lives with their mother's. After the war in Europe, life went on without him. Georges will desperately try to find his place, with the help of Helene, a sign language teacher with whom he will have a tumultuous relationship, and his family, that he selfishly left behind. He will finally attempt to heal their wounds.

