To the Ends of the World

French Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 11th November 2018
new To the Ends of the World poster
Directed by:

Guillaume Nicloux

Written by:

Jérôme Beaujour and Guillaume Nicloux

Produced by:

Bin Chen, Etienne Comar, Reginald de Guillebon, Philippe Godeau, Cédric Klapisch, Genevieve Lemal, Bruno Levy, Sylvie Pialat, Benoît Quainon, Vincent Roget, Gilles Sitbon, Edouard Weil, Bing Wu and Wen-ge Xiao

Starring:

Gaspard Ulliel, Guillaume Gouix, Lang Khê Tran, Gérard Depardieu, Jonathan Couzinié and Kevin Janssens

Genres:

Drama, War

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

-Indochina, 1945. Robert Tassen, a young French military, is the only survivor of a massacre in which his brother has perished under its eyes. Blinded by its revenge, Robert committed in a quest solitaire secret and in search of the assassins. But his meeting with Mai, a young Indochinese, will disrupt its beliefs.

Reviews

To the Ends of the World Cast

Gaspard Ulliel

Gaspard Ulliel headshot

Date of Birth:

25 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To the Ends of the WorldOne Nation, One King

Guillaume Gouix

Guillaume Gouix headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To the Ends of the World

Lang Khê Tran

Lang Khê Tran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To the Ends of the World

Gérard Depardieu

Gérard Depardieu headshot

Date of Birth:

27 December 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To the Ends of the World

Jonathan Couzinié

Jonathan Couzinié headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To the Ends of the World

Kevin Janssens

Kevin Janssens headshot

Date of Birth:

21 August 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

To the Ends of the World

Last update was at 12:47 4th November 2018