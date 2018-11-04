-Indochina, 1945. Robert Tassen, a young French military, is the only survivor of a massacre in which his brother has perished under its eyes. Blinded by its revenge, Robert committed in a quest solitaire secret and in search of the assassins. But his meeting with Mai, a young Indochinese, will disrupt its beliefs.
25 November 1984
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
To the Ends of the WorldOne Nation, One King
Unknown
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
To the Ends of the World
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
To the Ends of the World
27 December 1948
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
To the Ends of the World
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
To the Ends of the World
21 August 1979
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
To the Ends of the World