The Interpreter

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Monday 12th November 2018
Directed by:

Martin Sulík

Written by:

Marek Lescák and Martin Sulík

Produced by:

Rudolf Biermann, Tibor Búza, Martin Sulík, Helena Uldrichová and Bruno Wagner

Starring:

Jirí Menzel, Peter Simonischek, Zuzana Mauréry, Attila Mokos, Anna Rakovska and Eva Kramerová

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

80-year-old Ali Ungar comes across a book by a former SS officer describing his wartime activities in Slovakia. He realises his parents were executed by him. He sets out to take revenge but finds instead his 70-year-old son, Georg, a retired teacher. Georg, who had avoided his father all his life, decides to find out more about him and offers Ali to be his interpreter. The two old men, in everything opposite, embark on a bittersweet journey to meet surviving witnesses of the wartime tragedy. They discover a country eager to forget its past. They realise their memories are fragments mixed with their imagination and interpretation. They connect in silence and manage to discover their own identity.

Reviews

The Interpreter Cast

