The Trouble With You En liberté!

French Film Festival Release Date

Monday 12th November 2018
Directed by:

Pierre Salvadori

Written by:

Benjamin Charbit, Benoît Graffin and Pierre Salvadori

Produced by:

Philippe Martin and David Thion

Starring:

Adèle Haenel, Pio Marmaï, Audrey Tautou, Damien Bonnard, Vincent Elbaz and Hocine Choutri

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a town on the French Riviera, detective Yvonne is the young widow of police chief Santi, a local hero. When she realizes her husband was not exactly the model of virtue so idolized by their young son, and that an innocent young man, Antoine, has spent 8 years in prison as Santi's scapegoat, she is thrown into turmoil. Yvonne wants to do everything she can to help this very charming Antoine get back to his life and his wife. Everything that is, except telling the truth. But Antoine is having trouble adjusting to life on the other side, to say the least, and soon blows a fuse leading to a spectacular sequence of events.

Last update was at 09:49 5th November 2018