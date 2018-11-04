* × Change Settings

Uncertain Future

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 5th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Eddy Munyaneza

Written by:

Eddy Munyaneza

Produced by:

Aurélien Bodinaux, Florent Coulon, Delphe Kifouani and Eddy Munyaneza

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

June 2015, Burundi, thousands gather in the streets of Bujumbura to manifest against Pierre Nkurunziza's third mandate. As I film the first acts of violence and the victims therefrom produced, I become separated from my family. I'm obliged to flee, due to the increasing violence in the country and the risks bought on by making this film. The second half of the story is the search for my children in Burundi and Rwanda. On both sides of the frontier, I meet those who stayed and those who fled. Their stories, often brutal and fragmented, express a huge amount of uncertainty.

Reviews

Recommendations

