Virgins Vierges

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 15th November 2018
Directed by:

Keren Ben Rafael

Written by:

Keren Ben Rafael and Élise Benroubi

Produced by:

Caroline Bonmarchand, Moshe Edery, Dafna Prenner, Jean-Yves Roubin and Cassandre Warnauts

Starring:

Joy Rieger, Michael Aloni, Manuel Elkaslassy, Evgenia Dodina, Tzofit Emmanuel and Vladimir Friedman

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Kiryat Yam, small town on the north coast of Israel, everything seems to have stopped. Lana, a rebellious teenager, vowed to fight against resignation and immobilism. She couldn't imagine that the rumor of a mermaid off the coast would wake up her town from its torpidity and give her the possibility to finally live.

Reviews

Virgins Cast

Joy Rieger

Michael Aloni

Manuel Elkaslassy

Evgenia Dodina

Tzofit Emmanuel

Vladimir Friedman

