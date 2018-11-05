* × Change Settings

The Last Suit El último traje

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 17th November 2018
Directed by:

Pablo Solarz

Written by:

Pablo Solarz

Produced by:

Mariela Besuievsky, Juan Pablo Galli, Gerardo Herrero, Vanessa Ragone, Antonio Saura and Juan Vera

Starring:

Miguel Ángel Solá, Ángela Molina, Martín Piroyansky, Natalia Verbeke, Julia Beerhold and Olga Boladz

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Abraham Bursztein, an 88 year-old Jewish tailor, runs away from Buenos Aires to Poland, where he proposes to find a friend who saved him from certain death at the end of World War II. After seven decades without any contact with him, Abraham will try to find his old friend and keep his promise to return one day.

Reviews

