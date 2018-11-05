The Man Who Looks Like Me

Movie Synopsis:

A music critic Hugo, suffering from post-divorce depression, is just about to rebuild his life when his jazz musician father Raivo arrives at his door unexpectedly. Spiteful old man announces that he will soon come to his end and expects his only son to take care of him. When an attractive psychotherapist enters the men's lives, the father and son duo begin to compete for her attention. The old prankster manages to create a number of embarrassing moments in an effort to ruin Hugo's romantic plans. Andres Maimik's and Katrin Maimik's tragicomedy is an exploration of forced closeness, a pursuit of happiness and a road to forgiving through laughter, suspense and tears.