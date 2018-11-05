* × Change Settings

The Man Who Looks Like Me Minu näoga onu

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 17th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
Directed by:

Andres Maimik and Katrin Maimik

Written by:

Andres Maimik and Katrin Maimik

Produced by:

Maario Masing and Maie Rosmann-Lill

Starring:

Roman Baskin, Tõnis Kahu, Jarek Kasar, Eve Kivi, Carmen Mikiver and Maarja Mitt

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Estonian

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A music critic Hugo, suffering from post-divorce depression, is just about to rebuild his life when his jazz musician father Raivo arrives at his door unexpectedly. Spiteful old man announces that he will soon come to his end and expects his only son to take care of him. When an attractive psychotherapist enters the men's lives, the father and son duo begin to compete for her attention. The old prankster manages to create a number of embarrassing moments in an effort to ruin Hugo's romantic plans. Andres Maimik's and Katrin Maimik's tragicomedy is an exploration of forced closeness, a pursuit of happiness and a road to forgiving through laughter, suspense and tears.

