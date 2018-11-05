Movie Synopsis:

An agile and colorful comedy about the lives of African immigrants in Paris. Charles is the most skilled and elegant among the sellers used by hairdressers in the populated district of Château d'Eau. His mission is to fill the beauty salon with the clients captured in the street. But when the competition is intense and everyone wants to be the number one, the dirty game is on the agenda. Soon Charles will find himself in a dangerous spiral in which his dreams, reputation and even his wardrobe will be affected.