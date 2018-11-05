* × Change Settings

Chateau La vie de château

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 8th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
Directed by:

Modi Barry and Cédric Ido

Written by:

Modi Barry, Joseph Denize, Matthew Gledhill and Cédric Ido

Produced by:

Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral, Marc Du Pontavice and Matthew Gledhill

Starring:

Jacky Ido, Tatiana Rojo, Jean-Baptiste Anoumon, Zirek, Félicité Wouassi and Gilles Cohen

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An agile and colorful comedy about the lives of African immigrants in Paris. Charles is the most skilled and elegant among the sellers used by hairdressers in the populated district of Château d'Eau. His mission is to fill the beauty salon with the clients captured in the street. But when the competition is intense and everyone wants to be the number one, the dirty game is on the agenda. Soon Charles will find himself in a dangerous spiral in which his dreams, reputation and even his wardrobe will be affected.

Chateau Cast

Jacky Ido

Tatiana Rojo

Jean-Baptiste Anoumon

Zirek

Félicité Wouassi

Gilles Cohen

Last update was at 09:49 5th November 2018