Stories From She Punks

Gina Birch (The Raincoats) and Helen Reddington (The Chefs) present a documentary that consists of new interviews with women who played instruments in punk bands in the 1970s.
Featuring Gaye Black from the Adverts (bass), Palmolive from The Slits (drums), Shanne Bradley from The Nips (bass), Jane Munro from The Au Pairs (bass), Hester Smith and Rachel Bor from Dolly Mixture (drums and guitar) as well as Gina (bass) and Ana Da Silva from The Raincoats (guitar), as well as many others, we hear about acquiring instruments, learning to play, forming bands and getting gigs from the pioneering women of punk rock.