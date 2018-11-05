* × Change Settings

Stories From She Punks

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 10th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Gina Birch and Helen Reddington

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Gina Birch (The Raincoats) and Helen Reddington (The Chefs) present a documentary that consists of new interviews with women who played instruments in punk bands in the 1970s.

Featuring Gaye Black from the Adverts (bass), Palmolive from The Slits (drums), Shanne Bradley from The Nips (bass), Jane Munro from The Au Pairs (bass), Hester Smith and Rachel Bor from Dolly Mixture (drums and guitar) as well as Gina (bass) and Ana Da Silva from The Raincoats (guitar), as well as many others, we hear about acquiring instruments, learning to play, forming bands and getting gigs from the pioneering women of punk rock.

Reviews

Last update was at 09:49 5th November 2018