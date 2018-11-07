* × Change Settings

Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable

DocHouse Release Date

Sunday 11th November 2018
Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Sasha Waters Freyer

Produced by:

Sasha Waters Freyer

Starring:

Geoff Dyer, Jeffrey Fraenkel, Susan Kismaric, Erin O'Toole, Tod Papageorge and Leo Rubinfien

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This fascinating documentary explores the life and art of American-Jewish photographer Garry Winogrand who, alongside fellow artists Diane Arbus and Lee Friedlander, revolutionised the world of photography in the mid and late 20th century, in the USA and beyond.

Reviews

Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable Cast

