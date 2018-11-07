* × Change Settings

Ladies in Black

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 11th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new Ladies in Black poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Bruce Beresford

Written by:

Bruce Beresford, Sue Milliken and Madeleine St. John

Produced by:

Sue Milliken and Allanah Zitserman

Starring:

Rachael Taylor, Julia Ormond, Angourie Rice, Vincent Perez, Ryan Corr and Nicholas Hammond

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ladies in Black is set in Sydney in the summer of 1959, against the backdrop of Australia's cultural awakening, breakdown of class structures, and liberation of women. It tells the coming-of-age story of suburban schoolgirl Lisa, who while waiting for her final high school exam results with dreams of going to the University of Sydney, takes a summer job at a large department store. Here she works side-by-side with a group of saleswomen who open her eyes to a world beyond her sheltered existence, and foster her metamorphosis.

Ladies in Black Cast

Rachael Taylor

Rachael Taylor headshot

Date of Birth:

11 July 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ladies in Black

Julia Ormond

Julia Ormond headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ladies in Black

Angourie Rice

Angourie Rice headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ladies in Black

Vincent Perez

Vincent Perez headshot

Date of Birth:

10 June 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ladies in BlackThe Aeronauts

Ryan Corr

Ryan Corr headshot

Date of Birth:

15 January 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ladies in Black

Nicholas Hammond

Nicholas Hammond headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ladies in Black

