At War En guerre

French Film Festival Release Date

Monday 12th November 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Stéphane Brizé

Written by:

Ralph Blindauer, Stéphane Brizé, Olivier Gorce, Olivier Lemaire and Xavier Mathieu

Produced by:

Philip Boëffard and Christophe Rossignon

Starring:

Vincent Lindon, Mélanie Rover, Jacques Borderie, David Rey, Olivier Lemaire and Isabelle Rufin

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two years ago, the Perrin Industry Factory, 1100 employees, automotive supplier well known, affiliate to the German group Schäfer, signed an agreement asking to senior-managers and workers to accept a pay cut, in order to save the company in exchange of the promise to protect their jobs on at least the next five years. Today, the company takes the decision to close. The workers, conducted by their spokesperson Laurent Amadeo, refuse the inevitable and try to save their jobs.

Reviews

At War Cast

Vincent Lindon

Vincent Lindon headshot

Date of Birth:

15 July 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At War

Mélanie Rover

Mélanie Rover headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At War

Jacques Borderie

Jacques Borderie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At War

David Rey

David Rey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At War

Olivier Lemaire

Olivier Lemaire headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At War

Isabelle Rufin

Isabelle Rufin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

At War

