Comfort and Consolation in France Pour le réconfort

French Film Festival Release Date

Monday 12th November 2018
Directed by:

Vincent Macaigne

Written by:

Vincent Macaigne

Produced by:

Charles Gillibert

Starring:

Pauline Lorillard, Pascal Rénéric, Emmanuel Matte, Laurent Papot, Joséphine de Meaux and Laure Calamy

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After squandering their inheritance while living la vie de bohème abroad, siblings Pascal and Pauline return to their childhood friends in the Loire Valley. Awaiting them is a tidal wave of pent-up resentment from all those in their orbit, in particular a bitter, virulently anti-bourgeois nursing home manager who will stop at nothing to see the pair humiliated.

