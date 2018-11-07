* × Change Settings

Take the Ball, Pass the Ball

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 10th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new Take the Ball, Pass the Ball poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Duncan McMath

Written by:

Graham Hunter

Produced by:

Marc Guillén

Starring:

Éric Abidal, Daniel Alves, Albert Benaiges, Sergio Busquets, Fabio Capello and Michael Carrick

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Take the Ball, Pass the Ball is the definitive story of the greatest football team ever assembled. For four explosive years Pep Guardiola's Barça produced the greatest football in history, seducing fans around the world. In this exclusive, first-hand account of events between 2008 and 2012, the players themselves reveal the tension of the bitter Guardiola-Mourinho rivalry, the emotion of Abidal's fight back from cancer to lift the European Cup and how Messi, the best footballer the world's ever seen, was almost rejected by Barça as a 13-year-old.

Reviews

Take the Ball, Pass the Ball Cast

