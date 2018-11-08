* × Change Settings

Simply Red Symphonica in Rosso

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 12th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
new Simply Red Symphonica in Rosso poster
Contains infrequent very mild language. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 66 cinemas on Monday 12th November 2018

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Simply Red headlined the annual Symphonica in Rosso music event in Holland on 25, 26, 27 October 2017. Mick Hucknall brought some of his best-loved songs to be accompanied by a 40-piece symphony orchestra.

The spectacular red setting and famously good sound & lighting that the show employs promised to make this a truly memorable show. Without doubt Mick Hucknall is one of the country's most gifted singers with a voice like no other.

His band Simply Red have had an incredible career so far with 5 UK number one albums, and selling over 60 million albums. 'Symphonica In Rosso' is an annual event in Holland where a prestigious artist is invited to perform over three nights with a full orchestra, with Simply Red's 2017 series marking its 10th anniversary.

Last update was at 09:49 8th November 2018