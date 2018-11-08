Simply Red Symphonica in Rosso

Movie Synopsis:

Simply Red headlined the annual Symphonica in Rosso music event in Holland on 25, 26, 27 October 2017. Mick Hucknall brought some of his best-loved songs to be accompanied by a 40-piece symphony orchestra.



The spectacular red setting and famously good sound & lighting that the show employs promised to make this a truly memorable show. Without doubt Mick Hucknall is one of the country's most gifted singers with a voice like no other.



His band Simply Red have had an incredible career so far with 5 UK number one albums, and selling over 60 million albums. 'Symphonica In Rosso' is an annual event in Holland where a prestigious artist is invited to perform over three nights with a full orchestra, with Simply Red's 2017 series marking its 10th anniversary.