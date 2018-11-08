* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 14th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams poster
Contains very strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 288 cinemas on Wednesday 14th November 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 15th November 2018.

Directed by:

Mat Whitecross

Produced by:

Hannah Clark, Stefan Demetriou and Fiona Neilson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Head Full of Dreams offers an in-depth and intimate portrait of the band's spectacular rise from the backrooms of Camden pubs to selling out stadiums across the planet. At the heart of the story is the band's unshakeable brotherhood which has endured through many highs and lows. The film is directed by Mat Whitecross - director of Supersonic, the acclaimed 2016 Oasis documentary - who met the four friends at college in London, before they'd even formed the band. From the very first rehearsal in a cramped student bedroom, Whitecross has been there to capture the music and the relationships on tape. Using extensive unseen archive, behind-the-scenes and live footage, A Head Full of Dreams sees the band reflect upon their two decades together. It was filmed during Coldplay's record-breaking A Head Full Of Dreams Tour, which was certified as the third biggest tour of all time, playing to more than 55 million fans across the world.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:49 8th November 2018