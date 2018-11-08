* × Change Settings

Virus Tropical

Manchester Animation Festival Release Date

Wednesday 14th November 2018
At Manchester Animation Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Santiago Caicedo

Written by:

Entique Lozano and Paola Gaviria

Produced by:

Santiago Caicedo

Starring:

María Cecilia Sánchez, Martina Toro, Alejandra Borrero, Diego León Hoyos, Camila Valenzuela, Javiera Valenzuela and Zoraida Duque

Genres:

Animation, Biography, Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Paola is born in a traditional Colombian family, or at least that is what they try to be. Her father is a priest, her mother is a "psychic" and her sisters are not what their parents expected. She is a young Latin American woman struggling for her independence in a hard context full of stereotypes and appearances not being able to fit in any mold. With a unique feminine vision of the world this girl learns to live while she lives as she witnesses a series of small crises that shape her personality.

