The Prince and the Dybbuk Ksiaze i dybuk

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 17th November 2018
Directed by:

Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosolowski

Written by:

Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosolowski

Produced by:

Dirk G. Engelhardt, Zuzanna Hencz, Matthias Miegel, Ann Carolin Renninger and Malgorzata Zacharko

Starring:

Michael Babchuk, Batia Beigl, Alex Mankiewicz, Rosemary Mankiewicz, Wojciech Narebski and Albin Ossowski

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Michal Waszynski was buried in Rome as a wealthy Polish aristocrat. But this mysterious man, who was Poland's leading 1930s filmmaker, had a lot of secrets and directed his own life in a brilliant way.

