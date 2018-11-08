Michal Waszynski was buried in Rome as a wealthy Polish aristocrat. But this mysterious man, who was Poland's leading 1930s filmmaker, had a lot of secrets and directed his own life in a brilliant way.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Prince and the Dybbuk
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Prince and the Dybbuk
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Prince and the Dybbuk
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Prince and the Dybbuk
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Prince and the Dybbuk
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Prince and the Dybbuk