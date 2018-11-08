* × Change Settings

Listen to my song

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 18th November 2018
new Listen to my song poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Doc'n Roll Film Festival

Directed by:

Danny Mitchell

Produced by:

Rebecca Wolff

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Esteban Perez escaped poverty by running away from home when he was 13 to join the FARC guerrilla movement. He's the FARC's 'resident rap artist' and uses his music to reflect on life in the FARC and to support the Colombian peace process. The film will follow him on his journey from the jungle towards his dream to become an influential rap artist and to reunite with his family after 13 years. Through his story the film will examine this tense period in Colombian history as thousands of FARC soldiers give up their weapons to become a political party.

Last update was at 09:49 8th November 2018