Listen to my song

Movie Synopsis:

Esteban Perez escaped poverty by running away from home when he was 13 to join the FARC guerrilla movement. He's the FARC's 'resident rap artist' and uses his music to reflect on life in the FARC and to support the Colombian peace process. The film will follow him on his journey from the jungle towards his dream to become an influential rap artist and to reunite with his family after 13 years. Through his story the film will examine this tense period in Colombian history as thousands of FARC soldiers give up their weapons to become a political party.