Simon & Theodore

Simon has just been discharged from a psychiatric hospital after recurring episodes of self-harm. Still suffering, he rushes to see his heavily pregnant, rabbi wife, Rivka. When one of her young students, a troubled teen named Theodore, runs away on his Bar Mitzvah day, Simon runs after him. Suspicious of each other's motives at first, they soon let their guard down. Together, they teach one another how to trust the world around them, and themselves.
4 August 1989
