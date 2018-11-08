* × Change Settings

Simon & Theodore Simon et Théodore

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 18th November 2018
Directed by:

Mikael Buch

Written by:

Maud Ameline and Mikael Buch

Produced by:

Géraldine Michelot

Starring:

Félix Moati, Nils Othenin-Girard, Mélanie Bernier, Audrey Lamy, Philippe Rebbot and Jean-Charles Clichet

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Simon has just been discharged from a psychiatric hospital after recurring episodes of self-harm. Still suffering, he rushes to see his heavily pregnant, rabbi wife, Rivka. When one of her young students, a troubled teen named Theodore, runs away on his Bar Mitzvah day, Simon runs after him. Suspicious of each other's motives at first, they soon let their guard down. Together, they teach one another how to trust the world around them, and themselves.

