* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Forgotten Soldier

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Monday 19th November 2018
new Forgotten Soldier poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At UK Jewish Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Lucile Smith

Produced by:

Paul Goldin

Starring:

Henry Goodman

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sally Noach's refusal to tell his family about his actions during the war meant that his children had little idea of their father's massive rescue operation in Lyon in the early 1940s. Almost four decades after the Dutch businessman's death, his daughter, Lady Irene Hatter, embarks on a journey to find out the truth behind her father's bravery, which helped save the lives of hundreds of Jews. Narrated by Henry Goodman, Forgotten Soldier is a moving story of one's man mission to fight the Nazi killing machine.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Forgotten Soldier.

Forgotten Soldier Cast

Henry Goodman

Henry Goodman headshot

Date of Birth:

23 April 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Forgotten Soldier

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:49 8th November 2018