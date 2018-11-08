* × Change Settings

The Light of Hope La llum d'Elna

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Monday 19th November 2018
new The Light of Hope poster
Directed by:

Sílvia Quer

Written by:

Margarita Melgar

Produced by:

José Flores, André Martin and Miriam Porté

Starring:

Noémie Schmidt, Nausicaa Bonnín, Natalia de Molina, Blanca Romero, Nora Navas and Max Sampietro

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1942, after three years of bringing back dignity to mothers interned in refugee camps and saving the lives of their babies, the Maternity of Elna has been ordered to close it's doors by the French authorities. Its director Elisabeth Eidenbenz, the mothers and their collaborators who have helped to make everything possible, will try to prevent it.

Reviews

The Light of Hope Cast

Noémie Schmidt

Noémie Schmidt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Nausicaa Bonnín

Nausicaa Bonnín headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Natalia de Molina

Natalia de Molina headshot

Date of Birth:

19 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Blanca Romero

Blanca Romero headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Nora Navas

Nora Navas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Max Sampietro

Max Sampietro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

