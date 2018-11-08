In 1942, after three years of bringing back dignity to mothers interned in refugee camps and saving the lives of their babies, the Maternity of Elna has been ordered to close it's doors by the French authorities. Its director Elisabeth Eidenbenz, the mothers and their collaborators who have helped to make everything possible, will try to prevent it.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Light of Hope
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Light of Hope
19 December 1989
Unknown
Unknown
The Light of Hope
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Light of Hope
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Light of Hope
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Light of Hope