Shelter

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 22nd November 2018
new Shelter poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Eran Riklis

Written by:

Eran Riklis and Shulamith Hareven

Produced by:

Bettina Brokemper, Antoine de Clermont-Tonnerre, Michael Eckelt and Eran Riklis

Starring:

Neta Riskin, Golshifteh Farahani, Yehuda Almagor, Doraid Liddawi, Haluk Bilginer and Lior Ashkenazi

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mossad agent Naomi is called back from sick leave and assigned to a "babysitting" job. Under a new identity, she heads to Germany to protect Mona a beautiful Lebanese informant, whom special agents have pulled from her country and hidden in a Hamburg safe house while she recovers from plastic surgery. Naomi soon learns that Mona is very close to a top Hezbollah leader, a man she betrayed and who is dead-set on exacting revenge. During the two weeks they spend together, an unexpected bond forms between the two women, forged from shared risks and a deep understanding of loss. But in this high-stakes game of deception, questions of fate may be out of their control.

Reviews

Shelter Cast

Neta Riskin

Neta Riskin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shelter

Golshifteh Farahani

Golshifteh Farahani headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ShelterThe Upside

Yehuda Almagor

Yehuda Almagor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FoxtrotShelter

Doraid Liddawi

Doraid Liddawi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shelter

Haluk Bilginer

Haluk Bilginer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shelter

Lior Ashkenazi

Lior Ashkenazi headshot

Date of Birth:

1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

FoxtrotShelter

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:49 8th November 2018