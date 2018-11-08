Movie Synopsis:

Mossad agent Naomi is called back from sick leave and assigned to a "babysitting" job. Under a new identity, she heads to Germany to protect Mona a beautiful Lebanese informant, whom special agents have pulled from her country and hidden in a Hamburg safe house while she recovers from plastic surgery. Naomi soon learns that Mona is very close to a top Hezbollah leader, a man she betrayed and who is dead-set on exacting revenge. During the two weeks they spend together, an unexpected bond forms between the two women, forged from shared risks and a deep understanding of loss. But in this high-stakes game of deception, questions of fate may be out of their control.