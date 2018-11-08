* × Change Settings

Little Spirou Le petit Spirou

South Ken Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 25th November 2018
new Little Spirou poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nicolas Bary

Written by:

Tome, Janry, Laurent Turner, Nicolas Bary, Laure Hennequart and Rob-Vel

Produced by:

Nicolas Bary, Jean Cottin, Nathanaël La Combe and Léon Pérahia

Starring:

Sacha Pinault, Lila Poulet, Mahé Laridan, Timothée Moffen, Gwendal Malguid-Salvatore and Pierre Richard

Genres:

Comedy, Family

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

Little Spirou Cast

