* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

An Elephant Sitting Still Da xiang xi di er zuo

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
An Elephant Sitting Still poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 27th December 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Bo Hu

Produced by:

Dongyan Fu

Starring:

Yu Zhang, Yuchang Peng, Uvin Wang, Congxi Li, Xiang Rong Dong and Jing Guo

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

3 hours 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the northern Chinese city of Manzhouli, they say there is an elephant that simply sits and ignores the world. Manzhouli becomes an obsession for the protagonists of this film, a longed-for escape from the downward spiral in which they find themselves. Among them is schoolboy Bu, on the run after pushing Shuai down the stairs, who was bullying him previously. Bu's classmate Ling has run away from her mother and fallen for the charms of her teacher. Shuai's older brother Cheng feels responsible for the suicide of a friend. And finally, along with many other characters whose fates are inextricably bound together, there's Mr. Wang, a sprightly pensioner whose son wants to offload him onto a home. In virtuoso visual compositions, the film tells the story of one single suspenseful day from dawn to dusk, when the train to Manzhouli is set to depart.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when An Elephant Sitting Still is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on An Elephant Sitting Still.

An Elephant Sitting Still Cast

Yu Zhang

Yu Zhang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

An Elephant Sitting Still

Yuchang Peng

Yuchang Peng headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

An Elephant Sitting Still

Uvin Wang

Uvin Wang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

An Elephant Sitting Still

Congxi Li

Congxi Li headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

An Elephant Sitting Still

Xiang Rong Dong

Xiang Rong Dong headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

An Elephant Sitting Still

Jing Guo

Jing Guo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

An Elephant Sitting Still

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 23:03 23rd November 2018