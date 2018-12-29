* × Change Settings

Viswasam

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 14th January 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2019
Viswasam poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:shooting

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Viswasam is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Siva

Written by:

Siva, Adi Naarayana, Manikandan, Bakyaraj, Sabari and Chandran

Produced by:

Arjun Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and G Saravanan

Starring:

Nayanthara, Ajith Kumar, Yogi Babu, Meena Vasu, Vivek and Thambi Ramayya

Genre:

Action

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Viswasam Cast

Nayanthara

Nayanthara headshot

Date of Birth:

18 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viswasam

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viswasam

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viswasam

Meena Vasu

Meena Vasu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viswasam

Vivek

Vivek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viswasam

Thambi Ramayya

Thambi Ramayya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Viswasam

Last update was at 08:46 29th December 2018