Harvie And The Magic Museum Hurvínek a kouzelné muzeum

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2019
Harvie And The Magic Museum poster
Contains very mild threat, slapstick, language and rude humour. Suitable for all ages.
Directed by:

Martin Kotík and Inna Evlannikova

Written by:

Jesper Møller, Petr Nepovím, Miki Kirschner and Dan Harder

Produced by:

Jan Goossen, Nadia Khamlichi, Mark Mertens, Adrian Politowski, Vadim Sotskov, Gilles Waterkeyn and Sergey Zernov

Starring:

Martin Dejdar, Ota Jirák, Martin Klásek, Jirí Lábus, Zbysek Pantucek and Jana Postlerová

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Language:

Czech

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Harvie is a smart but a bit too lively boy with one ambition, to finish the last level of his computer game. Once in the Gamers Hall of Fame, his absent-minded father, would finally be proud of him. But finishing the game turns out to be only the start of a real adventure that takes Harvie, his dog Jerry, and his friend Monica deep into the forgotten realms of the city's old puppet museum.

Reviews

Harvie And The Magic Museum Cast

Martin Dejdar

Ota Jirák

Martin Klásek

Jirí Lábus

Zbysek Pantucek

Jana Postlerová

