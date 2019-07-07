* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans

Unrated

World Premiere

Sunday 7th July 2019
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-January 2020
?
Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans poster
Contains mild comic violence, injury detail, rude humour and language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 76 cinemas today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Dominic Brigstocke

Written by:

Jessica Swale, Giles Pilbrow, Caroline Norris, Andy Riley and Kevin Cecil

Produced by:

Will Clarke, Caroline Norris and Giles Pilbrow

Starring:

Kim Cattrall, Nick Frost, Derek Jacobi, Kate Nash, Rupert Graves and Craig Roberts

Genres:

Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Roman teenager Atti is forced to join the Roman Army when one of his clever schemes falls foul of Emperor Nero. He is sent to "miserable, cold, wet Britain" where "the natives are revolting, quite literally". Things go from bad to worse when Atti is captured by Orla, a feisty teenage Celt desperate to prove herself as a warrior. After narrowly avoiding a very sticky end in a bog, Atti uses his Roman know-how to help Orla save her grandma who's been kidnapped by a rival tribe. Meanwhile, a furious Nero is determined to crush the rebellion, led by Boudicca, Queen of the Iceni. Atti rejoins his Roman troops and discovers they are preparing for an historic showdown with the Celts at the Battle of Watling Street. Atti's brains could save the day, but they could also spell disaster for Orla as the two new friends find themselves lined up on opposite sides of the battlefield.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans.

Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans Cast

Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans

Nick Frost

Nick Frost headshot

Date of Birth:

28 March 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten RomansStarDog and TurboCat

Derek Jacobi

Derek Jacobi headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans

Kate Nash

Kate Nash headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans

Rupert Graves

Rupert Graves headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans

Craig Roberts

Craig Roberts headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:37 13th July 2019