* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Winter To Remember El color de un invierno

Fringe! Queer Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 14th November 2018
new A Winter To Remember poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Fringe! Queer Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Cecilia Valenzuela Gioia

Written by:

Cecilia Valenzuela Gioia

Produced by:

Candelaria Antar Garcia and Hugo Leonardo Pérez

Starring:

Cecilia Valenzuela Gioia, Mercedes Burgos, Gonzalo Romero, Goldy Ulivarri, Daniel Frisoli and Nacho Gallo

Genre:

Biography

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Cecilia Venezuela Gioia's touching romance tells the story of Lucia, who is withdrawn from friends and family, and anxious to the point of panic attacks as her feelings of otherness develop. Olivia is a carefree spirit, who pushes Lucia to experience the life she really wants. Set in urban Argentina, this is the ultimate lesbian romance: relive those moments in life where we encourage each other to live more fully and freely.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Winter To Remember.

A Winter To Remember Cast

Cecilia Valenzuela Gioia

Cecilia Valenzuela Gioia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Winter To Remember

Mercedes Burgos

Mercedes Burgos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Winter To Remember

Gonzalo Romero

Gonzalo Romero headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Winter To Remember

Goldy Ulivarri

Goldy Ulivarri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Winter To Remember

Daniel Frisoli

Daniel Frisoli headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Winter To Remember

Nacho Gallo

Nacho Gallo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Winter To Remember

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:59 11th November 2018