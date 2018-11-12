* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Yo la busco

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 15th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
?
new Yo la busco poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 15th November 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Sara Gutiérrez Galve

Written by:

Sara Gutiérrez Galve and Núria Roura

Starring:

Katia Armesto, Guillem Barbosa, Dani Casellas, Marta Cañas, Oriol Esquerda and Max Grosse Majench

Language:

Catalan

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Yo la busco is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Yo la busco.

Yo la busco Cast

Katia Armesto

Katia Armesto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yo la busco

Guillem Barbosa

Guillem Barbosa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yo la busco

Dani Casellas

Dani Casellas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yo la busco

Marta Cañas

Marta Cañas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yo la busco

Oriol Esquerda

Oriol Esquerda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yo la busco

Max Grosse Majench

Max Grosse Majench headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Yo la busco

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:46 12th November 2018