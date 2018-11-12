Simone, a clumsy financier, falls in love with Claudia, who's living on her grandma's retirement checks. When the old lady dies Claudia hides the body in a freezer, and sets up a fraud with the help of some friends to avoid bankruptcy.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Put Grandma in the Freezer
14 April 1985
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Put Grandma in the Freezer
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Put Grandma in the Freezer
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Put Grandma in the Freezer
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Put Grandma in the Freezer
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Put Grandma in the Freezer