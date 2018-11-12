* × Change Settings

Put Grandma in the Freezer Metti la nonna in freezer

Italian Film Festival Cardiff Release Date

Friday 16th November 2018
Directed by:

Giancarlo Fontana and Giuseppe Stasi

Written by:

Fabio Bonifacci

Produced by:

Francesca Cima and Nicola Giuliano

Starring:

Fabio De Luigi, Miriam Leone, Lucia Ocone, Marina Rocco, Francesco Di Leva and Susy Laude

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Simone, a clumsy financier, falls in love with Claudia, who's living on her grandma's retirement checks. When the old lady dies Claudia hides the body in a freezer, and sets up a fraud with the help of some friends to avoid bankruptcy.

