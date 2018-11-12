* × Change Settings

Pagani

Italian Film Festival Cardiff Release Date

Saturday 17th November 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Elisa Flaminia Inno

Written by:

Elisa Flaminia Inno

Produced by:

Antonella Di Nocera and Elisa Flaminia Inno

Starring:

Bruno Buoninconti, Ermanno Cutolo, Biagio De Prisco, Alfonso Del Forno, Maurizio Graziano and Vincenzo Romano

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the deep south of Italy, ancient religious syncretism linked to Mother Earth survives. In Pagani, near Pompei, seven days after Easter, the Madonna delle Galline, a venerated Virgin with ancestral songs and dances, is celebrated. For thirty days the devotees move in unison to perpetuate the Tradition, an event in which everyone participates animated by a faith that becomes memory and transcendence. Fonzino is the chosen one who guides the people in the construction of the Tosello, a secret baroque temple, revealed to the community every year on the feast day. Biagino is the leader of a homosexual community of devotees, protagonist of the most orthodox liturgical events and bearer of remote customs related to the homosexual

Pagani Cast

