Movie Synopsis:

In the deep south of Italy, ancient religious syncretism linked to Mother Earth survives. In Pagani, near Pompei, seven days after Easter, the Madonna delle Galline, a venerated Virgin with ancestral songs and dances, is celebrated. For thirty days the devotees move in unison to perpetuate the Tradition, an event in which everyone participates animated by a faith that becomes memory and transcendence. Fonzino is the chosen one who guides the people in the construction of the Tosello, a secret baroque temple, revealed to the community every year on the feast day. Biagino is the leader of a homosexual community of devotees, protagonist of the most orthodox liturgical events and bearer of remote customs related to the homosexual