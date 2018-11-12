* × Change Settings

School's Out L'heure de la sortie

French Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 17th November 2018
Directed by:

Sébastien Marnier

Written by:

Elise Griffon and Sébastien Marnier

Produced by:

Caroline Bonmarchand

Starring:

Laurent Lafitte, Emmanuelle Bercot, Luàna Bajrami, Victor Bonnel, Pascal Greggory and Véronique Ruggia

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Pierre Hoffman integrates the prestigious College St Joseph, it finds among 3th 1 of strange behavior, a hostility diffuse, a deaf violence. Is it because their professor of French has just to throw by the window in full-course? Because they are a class pilot of gifted children and therefore harassed by other students? Because they have lost all hope in the future of the world?

Reviews

School's Out Cast

Laurent Lafitte

Date of Birth:

22 August 1973

Real Name:

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Emmanuelle Bercot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Luàna Bajrami

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Victor Bonnel

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Pascal Greggory

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Véronique Ruggia

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

