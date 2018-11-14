* × Change Settings

Müslüm

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
Contains strong violence, language and scene of self-harm. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Ketche and Can Ulkay

Written by:

Hakan Gunday and Gürhan Özçiftçi

Produced by:

Mustafa Uslu

Starring:

Erkan Avci, Ayça Bingöl, Erkan Can, Timuçin Esen, Sahin Kendirci and Güven Kiraç

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Music, Romance

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A biopic about turkish vocal artist Müslüm Gürses.

