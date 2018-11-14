* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ethiopiques: Revolt of the Soul

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 18th November 2018
new Ethiopiques: Revolt of the Soul poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Ethiopiques: Revolt of the Soul is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Maciej Bochniak

Written by:

Maciej Bochniak

Produced by:

Hanka Kastelicová, Izabela Lopuch, Marie Noëlle and Mikolaj Pokromski

Starring:

Mahmoud Ahmed, Girma Beyene, Elvis Costello, Alemayehu Eschete, Amha Eschete and Francis Falceto

Genres:

Animation, Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

James Brown is shouting and screaming from the loudspeakers. People have gathered in front of the record store in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, and they are completely transfixed. When the day is over, all the records have been sold. That's only the begining. The begining of amazing story.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ethiopiques: Revolt of the Soul.

Ethiopiques: Revolt of the Soul Cast

Mahmoud Ahmed

Mahmoud Ahmed headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ethiopiques: Revolt of the Soul

Girma Beyene

Girma Beyene headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ethiopiques: Revolt of the Soul

Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello headshot

Date of Birth:

25 August 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ethiopiques: Revolt of the Soul

Alemayehu Eschete

Alemayehu Eschete headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ethiopiques: Revolt of the Soul

Amha Eschete

Amha Eschete headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ethiopiques: Revolt of the Soul

Francis Falceto

Francis Falceto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ethiopiques: Revolt of the Soul

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:51 14th November 2018