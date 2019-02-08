* × Change Settings

Ring Ringu

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st March 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2019
Ring poster
Contains moderate horror and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 26 cinemas on Friday 1st March 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st March 2019.

Directed by:

Hideo Nakata

Written by:

Hiroshi Takahashi and Kôji Suzuki

Produced by:

Takashige Ichise, Shin'ya Kawai and Takenori Sentô

Starring:

Nanako Matsushima, Miki Nakatani, Yûko Takeuchi, Hitomi Satô, Yôichi Numata and Yutaka Matsushige

Genres:

Horror, Mystery

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Reiko Asakawa is researching into a 'Cursed Video' interviewing teenagers about it. When her niece Tomoko dies of 'sudden heart failure' with an unnaturally horrified expression on her face, Reiko investigates. She finds out that some of Tomoko's friends, who had been on a holiday with Tomoko the week before, had died on exactly the same night at the exact same time in the exact same way. Reiko goes to the cabin where the teens had stayed and finds an 'unlabeled' video tape. Reiko watched the tape to discover to her horror it is in fact the 'cursed videotape'. Ex-Husband Ryuji helps Reiko solve the mystery, Reiko makes him a copy for further investigation. Things become more tense when their son Yoichi watches the tape saying Tomoko had told him to. Their discovery takes them to a volcanic island where they discover that the video has a connection to a psychic who died 30 years ago, and her child Sadako.

Reviews

