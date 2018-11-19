* × Change Settings

Tulip Fever

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2019
?
new Tulip Fever poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 7th December 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 9th December 2018.

Directed by:

Justin Chadwick

Written by:

Deborah Moggach and Tom Stoppard

Produced by:

Richard Hewitt, Adriana Randall, Sherin Shaker and Faye Ward

Starring:

Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Jack O'Connell, Holliday Grainger, Tom Hollander and Matthew Morrison

Genres:

Drama, History, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 17th Century Amsterdam, an orphaned girl Sophia is forcibly married to a rich and powerful merchant Cornelis Sandvoort - an unhappy "arrangement" that saves her from poverty. After her husband commissions a portrait, she begins a passionate affair with the painter Jan Van Loos, a struggling young artist. Seeking to escape the merchant's ever-reaching grasp, the lovers risk everything and enter the frenzied tulip bulb market, with the hope that the right bulb will make a fortune and buy their freedom.

Reviews

Tulip Fever Cast

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tulip Fever

Dane DeHaan

Dane DeHaan headshot

Date of Birth:

6 February 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tulip Fever

Jack O'Connell

Jack O'Connell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Man With the Iron HeartTulip Fever

Holliday Grainger

Holliday Grainger headshot

Date of Birth:

27 March 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tulip Fever

Tom Hollander

Tom Hollander headshot

Date of Birth:

25 August 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tulip FeverA Private WarThe Jungle Book

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tulip Fever

