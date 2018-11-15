* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

More than Blue

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
new More than Blue poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when More than Blue is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Gavin Lin

Written by:

Gavin Lin and Hermes Lu

Produced by:

Rita Chuang, Will Qiu and Cora Yim

Starring:

Jasper Liu, Ivy Yi-Han Chen, Annie Chen, Bryan Shu-Hao Chang, Da-Ching and Bruce Hung

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Cream, a bright personality with a dark streak somehow manages to make a connection with the secretive K. As high school classmates, they share their loneliness, get close quickly, and fill the emptiness in each other. Cream moves into K's place and they depend on each other like a family or lovers. Years go by, and K works for a record company and Cream becomes a lyricist, but they still live together, neither a couple nor friends. Diagnosed with leukemia, K is hesitant to reveal his illness because he does not want to hurt Cream by leaving her alone. Not knowing any of this, Cream starts dating another man, eventually accepting his marriage proposal.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when More than Blue is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on More than Blue.

More than Blue Cast

Jasper Liu

Jasper Liu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

More than Blue

Ivy Yi-Han Chen

Ivy Yi-Han Chen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

More than Blue

Annie Chen

Annie Chen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

More than Blue

Bryan Shu-Hao Chang

Bryan Shu-Hao Chang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

More than Blue

Da-Ching

Da-Ching headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

More than Blue

Bruce Hung

Bruce Hung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

More than Blue

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:45 15th November 2018