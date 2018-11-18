On a cold, wintry night, Lena shows up on the doorstep of the Rossberg family mansion. She claims her car has broken down, but her arrival is intentional. Lena is in pursuit of Anselm Rossberg, an aged Auschwitz guard who lives with his daughter, Maria. Anselm and Maria both deny Anselm's past, but Lena is determined to get him to confess, even as her own weapon is turned on her and she is forced into a moral dilemma.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Winter Hunt
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Winter Hunt
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Winter Hunt
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Winter Hunt