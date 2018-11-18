* × Change Settings

Winter Hunt Winterjagd

Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 20th November 2018
new Winter Hunt poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Winter Hunt is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Astrid Schult

Written by:

Daniel Bickermann and Astrid Schult

Produced by:

Sebastian Sawetzki

Starring:

Michael Degen, Carolyn Genzkow, Elisabeth Degen and Annette Mayer

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On a cold, wintry night, Lena shows up on the doorstep of the Rossberg family mansion. She claims her car has broken down, but her arrival is intentional. Lena is in pursuit of Anselm Rossberg, an aged Auschwitz guard who lives with his daughter, Maria. Anselm and Maria both deny Anselm's past, but Lena is determined to get him to confess, even as her own weapon is turned on her and she is forced into a moral dilemma.

Reviews

Winter Hunt Cast

Michael Degen

Michael Degen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winter Hunt

Carolyn Genzkow

Carolyn Genzkow headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winter Hunt

Elisabeth Degen

Elisabeth Degen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winter Hunt

Annette Mayer

Annette Mayer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Winter Hunt

