Freedom Freiheit

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 24th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Jan Speckenbach

Written by:

Andreas Deinert and Jan Speckenbach

Produced by:

Peter Badac, Sol Bondy, Jelena Goldbach and Jamila Wenske

Starring:

Johanna Wokalek, Hans-Jochen Wagner, Ricky Watson, Andrea Szabová, Emil von Schönfels and Inga Birkenfeld

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A woman leaves her husband and children without saying goodbye. While she struggles to build a new life, her family is left completely uncertain of her fate. The radical nature of her departure appears to be an opportunity as well as a trauma. The film is structured in three episodes, each showing a different perspective of the subject. The first one accompanies the woman in Vienna and Bratislava, creating a new life for herself. Although her past remains untold, she seems driven by it. The second episode portrays the life of her abandoned husband and their children, two years after her disappearance. Their days are still dominated by her mysterious leaving. The final episode returns to the last evening of the family.

Reviews

