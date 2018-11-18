* × Change Settings

I Feel Good

French Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 24th November 2018
new I Feel Good poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when I Feel Good is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern

Written by:

Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern

Produced by:

Benoît Delépine, Marc Dujardin and Gustave Kervern

Starring:

Jean Dujardin, Yolande Moreau, Jo Dahan, Jean-Benoît Ugeux, Jana Bittnerova and Elsa Foucaud

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

-Pushed out of the home by his old parents, Jacques decided at 40 years of age to become rich and famous, exploiting the lode of Aesthetic Surgery low cost. To develop its business project, he took refuge by his sister, director of a village Emmaus. At the force of their make promises a better future, he will eventually take a whole group of companions in a clinic in Romania - for all return more beautiful.

Reviews

I Feel Good Cast

Jean Dujardin

Jean Dujardin headshot

Date of Birth:

19 June 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Return Of The HeroI Feel Good

Yolande Moreau

Yolande Moreau headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Feel Good

Jo Dahan

Jo Dahan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Feel Good

Jean-Benoît Ugeux

Jean-Benoît Ugeux headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Feel Good

Jana Bittnerova

Jana Bittnerova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Feel Good

Elsa Foucaud

Elsa Foucaud headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Feel Good

