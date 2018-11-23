* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Exorcism of Karen Walker

British Horror Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 24th November 2018
new The Exorcism of Karen Walker poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Exorcism of Karen Walker is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Steve Lawson

Starring:

Shane Taylor, Janine Nerissa and Rula Lenska

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mitch Walker and his pregnant wife Denise look to start a new life in the home he has inherited from his late uncle; a decision resented by his mother, who is convinced that no good can come from a house that harbours such a dark history. In her childhood, Mitch's sister Karen suffered a horrifying trauma inside the house that changed her life forever, causing her to be institutionalized in a near-catatonic state. With the blame placed on her uncle, the family was never the same again.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Exorcism of Karen Walker.

The Exorcism of Karen Walker Cast

Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Exorcism of Karen Walker

Janine Nerissa

Janine Nerissa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Exorcism of Karen Walker

Rula Lenska

Rula Lenska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Exorcism of Karen Walker

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:53 23rd November 2018