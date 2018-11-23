Mitch Walker and his pregnant wife Denise look to start a new life in the home he has inherited from his late uncle; a decision resented by his mother, who is convinced that no good can come from a house that harbours such a dark history. In her childhood, Mitch's sister Karen suffered a horrifying trauma inside the house that changed her life forever, causing her to be institutionalized in a near-catatonic state. With the blame placed on her uncle, the family was never the same again.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Exorcism of Karen Walker
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Exorcism of Karen Walker
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Exorcism of Karen Walker