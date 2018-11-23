* × Change Settings

Berlin Excelsior

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 26th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
new Berlin Excelsior poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 26th November 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Erik Lemke

Written by:

Erik Lemke and Andre Krummel

Produced by:

Peter Rommel

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The anonymous concrete construction "Excelsior" is just a stopover for many of its inhabitants. Soon, life will get better and everyone tries to get ahead in his own way. With "Invisible Make-up", the 49-year-old Michael wants to re-connect with his previous success as a call boy. Claudia's days as a dancer are over, but a series of new photos are supposed to help her get back on stage. Norman wants to help others find happiness with his start-up "ChangeU" and also help himself to a new sports car. Hardly anyone can escape the temptations of success...

