A Family Tour

London Migration Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 1st December 2018
new A Family Tour poster
Directed by:

Liang Ying

Written by:

Wai Chan and Liang Ying

Produced by:

Jeremy Chua and Wen-Chen Tseng

Starring:

Nai An, Zhe Gong, Pete Teo and Tham Xin Yue

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A filmmaker who has been living in exile in Hong Kong visits a festival in Taipei to present a film that has been banned in Mainland China. With her husband and child in tow, she has timed the visit to meet her mother, who still lives on the mainland but is travelling around Taiwan on a Saga-style coach tour. To avoid unwanted attention, the family follow the coach around, pretending to be locals. Based on the real life experiences of the director Ying Liang.

A Family Tour Cast

Nai An

Zhe Gong

Pete Teo

Tham Xin Yue

