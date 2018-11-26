* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Core of the World Serdtse mira

Russian Film Week Release Date

Saturday 1st December 2018
new Core of the World poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Core of the World is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Nataliya Meshchaninova

Written by:

Stepan Devonin, Boris Khlebnikov and Nataliya Meshchaninova

Produced by:

Natalya Drozd, Sergey Selyanov and Dagne Vildziunaite

Starring:

Stepan Devonin, Dmitriy Podnozov, Yana Sekste, Ekaterina Vasiljeva, Viktor Ovodkov and Evgeniy Sytyy

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours 4 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Egor is a vet at a training facility for hunting dogs in a remote region of the country. Surrounded by foxes, deer, badgers, and dogs, he lives in a small building next to the house of the facility's master. He treats the dogs, cleans the kennels, oversees the workers, and meets with clients and their dogs. It's easier for him to get along with dogs than with people. Egor is willing to take on any job to get closer to the facility's master and his near and dear. He wants the impossible - to become a member of that family.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Core of the World.

Core of the World Cast

Stepan Devonin

Stepan Devonin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Core of the World

Dmitriy Podnozov

Dmitriy Podnozov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Core of the World

Yana Sekste

Yana Sekste headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Core of the World

Ekaterina Vasiljeva

Ekaterina Vasiljeva headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Core of the World

Viktor Ovodkov

Viktor Ovodkov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Core of the World

Evgeniy Sytyy

Evgeniy Sytyy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Core of the World

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:47 26th November 2018