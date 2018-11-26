* × Change Settings

The Order of Things L'ordine delle cose

London Migration Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 2nd December 2018
Directed by:

Andrea Segre

Written by:

Marco Pettenello and Andrea Segre

Produced by:

Francesco Bonsembiante and Antoine de Clermont-Tonnerre

Starring:

Paolo Pierobon, Giuseppe Battiston, Fabrizio Ferracane, Valentina Carnelutti, Roberto Citran and Olivier Rabourdin

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Corrado, a policeman for the European task force in charge of immigration control, is on a field assignment in Libya. During a night patrol in the desert, he meets Swada, a young Somaliwoman who left her war-ravaged country.

Reviews

The Order of Things Cast

Paolo Pierobon

Giuseppe Battiston

Fabrizio Ferracane

Valentina Carnelutti

Date of Birth:

6 February 1973

Roberto Citran

Date of Birth:

26 January 1955

Olivier Rabourdin

