Movie Synopsis:

Four years after the successful and award-winning "Little England", Pantelis Voulgaris, director of the great and beloved films "Brides", "With Heart and Soul", "The Striker with No 9", "Stone Years" returns to the big screen with "The Last Note". In his new film, Voulgaris deals with one of the most important chapters of modern Greek history: the execution of 200 Greek resistance fighters by the German occupiers on May 1st, 1944 in Kaisariani, as reprisal for the Greek Resistance ambush against Nazis. Pantelis Voulgaris, with Ioanna Karystiani ("Little England", "Brides") who wrote together the script, will take us to the concentration camp of Chaidari, the period before Labor Day (1st May), and will introduce us to the people behind the tragic events. Leading character of the story is the 34-year-old Napoleon Soukatzidis, a Cretan with Asia Minor origin, who fought and was held in prisons and exiles since 1936.