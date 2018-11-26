* × Change Settings

The Last Note

Edinburgh Greek Film Festival Release Date

Monday 3rd December 2018
new The Last Note poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Pantelis Voulgaris

Written by:

Ioanna Karystiani and Pantelis Voulgaris

Produced by:

Yiannis Iakovidis

Starring:

Andreas Konstantinou, André Hennicke, Melia Kreiling, Tasos Dimas, Aineias Tsamatis and Vassilis Koukalani

Genres:

Drama, War

Language:

Greek

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Four years after the successful and award-winning "Little England", Pantelis Voulgaris, director of the great and beloved films "Brides", "With Heart and Soul", "The Striker with No 9", "Stone Years" returns to the big screen with "The Last Note". In his new film, Voulgaris deals with one of the most important chapters of modern Greek history: the execution of 200 Greek resistance fighters by the German occupiers on May 1st, 1944 in Kaisariani, as reprisal for the Greek Resistance ambush against Nazis. Pantelis Voulgaris, with Ioanna Karystiani ("Little England", "Brides") who wrote together the script, will take us to the concentration camp of Chaidari, the period before Labor Day (1st May), and will introduce us to the people behind the tragic events. Leading character of the story is the 34-year-old Napoleon Soukatzidis, a Cretan with Asia Minor origin, who fought and was held in prisons and exiles since 1936.

Reviews

The Last Note Cast

Last update was at 08:47 26th November 2018