* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Jamaica Tzamaika

Edinburgh Greek Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 4th December 2018
new Jamaica poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Edinburgh Greek Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Andreas Morfonios

Written by:

Yiorgos Feidas

Produced by:

George Kiriakos

Starring:

Hovik Karampetian, Nikoleta Kotsailidou, Fanis Mouratidis, Spiros Papadopoulos and Anna-Maria Papaharalambous

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Greek

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Akis drives a taxi trying to make do with his debts. Timos is a famous TV presenter who lives every day as if it was his last. Akis and Timos, very close as young brothers but alienated in their adult routines, star in a moving, tender, optimistic and highly humorous film about the sweeping power of life and the brotherly love that surpasses all the misunderstandings of the past.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Jamaica.

Jamaica Cast

Hovik Karampetian

Hovik Karampetian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jamaica

Nikoleta Kotsailidou

Nikoleta Kotsailidou headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jamaica

Fanis Mouratidis

Fanis Mouratidis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jamaica

Spiros Papadopoulos

Spiros Papadopoulos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jamaica

Anna-Maria Papaharalambous

Anna-Maria Papaharalambous headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jamaica

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:42 29th November 2018