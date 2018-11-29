* × Change Settings

Team Gaza

Bristol Palestine Film Festival Release Date

Friday 7th December 2018
new Team Gaza poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Laurens Samsom

Produced by:

Frederick Mansell and Laurens Samsom

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Team Gaza records the lives of four young people daring to dream in Gaza, a land strip sealed off from the outside world. Stuck between walls these four Gazans try to build their lives. One wants to marry his niece, a second tries to rebuild his bombarded house, a third tries to flee the strip and the last turns to weaponsTogether they unite in a football team, the only place where they can forget about everything. Outside of the football pitch, they pray and they fight for a better future, despite the hardships in war-torn Gaza. Dutch documentary filmmakers Frederick Mansell and Laurens Samsom followed the main characters for one year. They gained their trust to film in bedrooms and boardrooms, in the narrow Gazan alleys, at the training grounds of the armed Al Qasam brigade and, of course, in the chaotic stadiums. Eventually they left with a story that has never been documented before: the real life of Gaza, shown in the most intimate way, palpable for every human around the world.

Reviews

